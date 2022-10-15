11 IN COURT ON ACCUSATIONS OF BURNING PROPERTY OF SUSPECTED WITCH

Eleven residents of Kaabo area in Naluama Chiefdom of Chikankata District alleged to have set ablaze properties of a local resident suspected to be have bewitched their loved one have appeared in court.

Appearing before Magistrate Pasmall Mweetwa for plea was were Ernest Chisale, Donavan Lutaka, Roster Olembe Chiwala, Luckson Malambo, Esson Mwiinga, Steward Makonza, Godstern Kasowa, Iscor Mwiinga, Beatrice Chiinda, Florence Chiinda and Mweene Trywell.

The defendants who pleaded not guilty are charged with arson, contrary to Section 328 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that the accused persons, jointly and whilst acting together willfully and unlawfully did set fire on three houses and other properties.

Among the goods burnt down were 85 by 50 Kilograms bags of maize, 25 by 50 Kilograms bags of soya beans , one motorcycle, an ox-cart, 54 iron sheet, 45 chickens, 20 ducks, two turkeys, a toilet, three bicycles, one York, K12 000 cash and a kitchen.

The goods are altogether valued at K291 700 and belonged to Large Mutelo.

Magistrate Pasmall Mweetwa has since adjourned the matter to 27th October, 2022 for mention and setting trial dates.