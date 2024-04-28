“Have no fear,” ECL tells Church

……Don’t worry about the sensitivity of those who are in authority because you are just doing your work…..

NDL.28-04-2024 (SMART EAGLES)

Sixth President Edgar Lungu has urged the church to continue speaking for the Zambian people because that is what is required of them as they go about God’s Ministry.

He said sometimes the church can say things that make politicians sad but should not worry because that is the duty of the church, to point out certain issues and spread the gospel.

“Continue the ministry of Christ! When you find people like me, don’t worry, and when you say things that make me happy and sometimes you say things that can make me very sad, but that is the Ministry of Christ. Don’t worry about the sensitivity of those who are in authority because your role is to preach the Gospel. I have been a President before, and I know how some sermons were hard-hitting to me, and I would get upset but I never gave up on God because that truth made me become a better person.”

“To those intimidating the ministers of Christ should stop because they are just doing their Ministry work. In Bemba, they say ‘umuchele ukufina bomfwa kuusendele.’ Yes, it affects us but it should also encourage us.”

The former Head of State called on well-meaning Zambians to continue supporting the church.

“I encourage you all to continue supporting the church and its works.”

And President Lungu eulogized Late President Kaunda and called on Zambians to embrace the “one Zambia One Nation” slogan and practice it by learning from it.

The President said this when he attended a Church Service at Jesus is Christ Ministry International in Ndola’s Chifubu area.