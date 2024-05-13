WE STILL INSIST, PRESIDENT HH’S END WOULD BE MORE CATASTROPHIC IF HE DOES NOT MAKE AMENDS-MPNVP

WE STILL INSIST, PRESIDENT HH’S END WOULD BE MORE CATASTROPHIC IF HE DOES NOT MAKE AMENDS.

MEDIA STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

We the Movement for Promoting National Values and Principles wish to reiterate our earlier stance that in the event that His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema does not make serious adjustments in his leadership, his ending would be more catastrophic than that of his predecessor!

The writings on the wall are becoming more readable each and every day that the Head of State is loosing popularity each and every new day that comes. What we are seeing are simply glimpses of greater things on the horizon. The indications we are seeing are tips of an iceberg.

Simply get on a public bus and listen to people’s conversations. Visit public places like the Hospitals, pay attention to private conversations of some people be it at places of work or at business premises. It is evident and imminent that many citizens of the Republic of Zambia are becoming more irrational, despondent and dissatisfied with the way things are turning out.

WHY THE UPND LED GOVERNMENT IS LOOSING IT!

It is not true that the decisions being taken by the Government are all wrong. The only reason why the UPND led Government is loosing popularity is that their decisions and policies are lacking PUBLIC APPROVAL hence much of the accomplishments end up unpopular! The Government is very far and aloof to the wishes and aspirations of the people. Lack of thorough consultations and concensusness is also lacking in the New Dawn Administration.

As an Organization, we were thrilled yesterday hearing proclamations from the Republican President at Heroes Stadium where he hinted on the need to resolve conflicts and misunderstandings through amalgamation and peaceful conflict resolutions. This was in reference to the outstanding disputes that has engulfed the Governing Body of Football in Zambia (FAZ). The President insisted that we should avoid using Courts in resolving our problems.

If only His Excellency could apply the same formulae in settling other anomalies among his political contenders and economic quagmires that has engulfed our Country, better results could undoubtedly be achieved.

It is therefore not too late for the Government of the Republic of Zambia changing the current narrative taking place in the Country alas the ending of President Hichilema’s legacy would be worse than that of ECL!

MPNVP – WE CHAMPION GOOD GOVERNANCE & DEMOCRACY!