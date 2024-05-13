If UPND thinks Lungu and Mmembe will give up fighting HH simply because he is now President, they are wrong- Romeo Kangombe

HOW LIARS CREATE THE ‘ ILLUSION OF TRUTH’

By Romeo Kangombe

“Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth” this is the law of propaganda that Fred Mmembe and UKWA clowns are using against the UPND.

Yesterday Hakainde Hichilema received a thunderous welcome at heroes stadium. Jealous of this the opposition creates propaganda using moments when soccer fans would boo at their opponents as it is always the case during football games.

This fake propaganda first posted by UKWA clowns through Emmanuel Mwamba, later it was Mmembe the father of fake propaganda and they kept on repeating the same posts until people started thinking this could be true.

The game plan here is to force the government spokesperson to issue a statement refuting this propaganda and in so doing some people might believe in the story.

“Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups.” George Carlin.

Edgar Lungu, Fred Mmembe and their clowns know very well that they can’t defeat Hakainde Hichilema on the ballot as such they can only get power through the back door. Confusion and anarchy! They first crafted the tribalism agenda against HH, it failed. They tried the privatization scheme, it failed. They tried throwing HH in Prison on treason charges, it failed again. They tried to block Hakainde Hichilema from contesting the 2021 general elections using the Hatembo issues but as usual HH was 10 steps ahead.

If UPND thinks Lungu and Mmembe will give up fighting HH simply because he is now President, they are wrong. Remember the devil became more vicious when he was defeated. “Woe to the inhabitants of the earth and of the sea! For the devil has come down unto you, having great wrath” Revelations 12v12

These people hate Hakainde Hichilema with a passion and they will do anything to make people rise against him.

We must not underestimate this evil agenda. It is time for the government and the party to invest in ways of thwarting propaganda. We are aware that these criminals have gone as far sponsoring young people to train abroad on how to destabilize a government. These are not people we can fight with kids gloves.

“Crush your enemy totally. Don’t go halfway with them or give them any options whatsoever. If you leave even one ember smoldering, it will eventually ignite. You can’t afford to be lenient.” 48 laws of power

God bless you

