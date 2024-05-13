Security top brass endorse Nawa for top Interpol job

TOP security personnel and some eminent Zambians have endorsed the candidature of Mubita Nawa for the position to of Secretary General of International (INTERPOL).

Nawa, the Director of Administration in the Zambia Police Service, sponsored by the government of Zambia with blessings from the Southern African Development Community bloc and the African Union, is up against three candidates from Brazil, the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

While the task is challenging, top military personnel, a former diplomat, a senior government official and high ranking police officers have expressed confidence in the credentials of the Zambia Police Service Deputy Commissioner who they have interacted with at different times.

“I first knew him while I was studying at the University of Zambia. He was a young police student who just showed up from what I would call the blues because I didn’t know him before that and when he appeared, he was a jolly looking young man, eager to learn. We would meet in tutorials,” Inspector-General of Police Graphael Musamba said.

MMusamba told the Zambia News and Information Services that Nawa’s performance was exemplary.

“Outside the school campus, I found him in the field in the police and we linked up,” Musamba said.

From the position he is aspiring for, Musamba said, one can tell he has achieved in his experience as a police officer.

“From lower ranks to his present day rank which is deputy commissioner of police. This hasn’t been without hard work. His been consistent in his output and hence the police authorities thought of upgrading him to the position where he is but over and above that he is one person who has worked abroad as a police officer,” the Inspector-General said of Nawa’s stints with the United Nations peacekeeping missions in Liberia and Sudan.

The high flying Nawa’s other stints include working at the Interpol regional Interpol Bureau in Harare, Zimbabwe where he worked as the head of secretariat for more than six years.

“Our appeal is that we have one sole candidate.

“African states should rally behind us so that we push this candidate who happens to be a historical candidate in that no African candidate has ever vied for the same position. It is our humble appeal that you help our country, our Africa make it to the highest office in Interpol,” Musamba said.

He also appealed to countries beyond Africa, especially third world nations to embrace Nawa.

“We need a candidate who is not going to restrict himself to the needs of rich countries but somebody who is going to take a giant step to cover all third world countries that feel inadequately represented this is our last chance, our last call please acknowledge the candidature Nawa Mubita,” Musamba said.

Zambia Army Commander Sitali Alibuzwi added his voice to Nawa’s candidature.

“He has got massive experience in all the areas he has been engaged. I want to mention that he is a very strong candidate. At the SADC, we even pushed for his candidature and his achievements too numerous to mention here. He came out as a very strong candidate under SADC and for that reason everyone pooled resources and supported his candidature. Locally here he has been involved in many operations. I think his record speaks for itself at the police headquarters, including at the United Nations,” Lieutenant General Alibuzwi said.

The Army boss said Nawa is a person who is very dependable.

“His performance wherever he has been has been of the highest standard making him a very strong candidate for the post. Given a chance to also stand for that position, I would have gone for it because it uplifts the status of the country at the same time his CV will be uplifted, improved to a high state that he can get employment anywhere in the world and in any organization. These are positions where countries fight for because they also bring recognition of the status and performance of a nation when one performs at that high level,” Lt Gen. Alibuzwi said The Army Commander said contesting high profile positions brings about professionalism and proficiency that represents a country.

“I think given a chance he is going to do his best. I have got no doubt that he is going to perform in that appointment,” Lt Gen Alibuzwi said.

He said it is now time to remove the perception that Africans cannot perform.

“He is a professional officer just like the three (other candidates) that have vied for the position. For that reason we want to assure everyone he has the competence and capabilities to perform in that appointment,” the Army Commander said.

He said for Nawa to reach shows that he stood out amongst among his competitors for the same appointment.

” I want to encourage my brother that he has all it takes to perform in that appointment, what we can do now is to rally behind his candidature and make sure that he gets appointed because we have the substance to market out to the rest of the world also. We are professionals,” Gen. Alibuzwi said

Zambia Air Force commander Oscar Nyoni said he first met Nawa in mid 2000 during the joint

meetings with the Zambia Police, Zambia Air Force and the Zambia Army.

“And I also met him several times when we had SADC meetings or other international meetings. I think he’s an eloquent man and brings out good points during discussions. I think he is well suited for this job,” Lieutenant General Nyoni said.

He said the significant benefits to Zambia is that if he is appointed, he will put Zambia on the world map.

“It will be a good indicator to the world that there are Zambians out there who are competent and are able to do what the rest of the world is able to do. He being the first man in Africa for that assignment and so from my point of view I think it then brings out what the competences of Zambians, are especially the Zambian police officers,” he said.

And acknowledging Nawa’s engagement to international duties, former Zambia’s ambassador to Kenya Joyce Kasosa explained how hard working the deputy commissioner of police is.

“I know Mr Mubita Nawa very well. We have worked together at professional level, we have interacted for quite some time now. We knew each other when we worked at headquarters as you may be aware I was also a police officer. I worked up to commissioner of police. But the time we worked closely with Mr Nawa was when I was working as assistant commissioner at headquarters,” Kasosa said.

Lilayi Police College commanding officer Godfrey Mwanza said Mr Nawa has had his own mission experiences in the UN and Interpol regional office in Harare where he performed exceptionally well.

“When he returned we worked together and he continued to encourage others and also to inspire others so that they can take up these positions in the peace keeping missions. One other thing we need to acknowledge is that Mr Nawa held one very important international position – the of Interpol director regional bureau for southern Africa so this position was a high position, ” Mwanza said.

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Permanent Secretary Etambuyu Anamela appealed to other member states to support Nawa’s candidature.

“I am very well acquainted with his work especially in terms of regional policing, international policing and UN security missions where his role was very critical. He has a very solid background. He is the immediate past head of the southern Africa bureau for Interpol. That is a very senior and critical position within the Interpol structure,” Anamela said.

She said Interpol represents the global security architecture.

“Therefore in terms of Zambia’s own position and positioning it brings value added in our profile specifically but more importantly it gives Zambians an opportunity to influence an impact policy at the global security level so this is why it is important for us,” Anamela said.

By Benedict Tembo

Kalemba May 13, 2024