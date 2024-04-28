In almost all the institutions there’s a CEO or head of procurement, Head of Human resource from Southern province- Praise Singer Musamba Barbrah Chama

Musamba Barbrah Chama writes:
Truth be told!!!!
In almost all the institutions there’s a CEO or head of procurement, Head of Human resource from Southern province! Tefintu bane. Most of them have proved to be bad managers (Pompous, rude, arrogant and uncaring).
Instead of doing the right things to make the companies they are heading become a beacon of good fortune and example they are doing the opposite.
They are just busy abusing the good name of the president. Ever cutting deals, employing relatives and bragging about how untouchable they are. This vice is making UPND appear to be worse than PF. Government offices are seeing a growing trend of Juniors intimidating their bosses using a big name.. If the trend is not stopped the downfall of HH7 will actually be his fellow tribesmen.
Maybe “OCIDA” or veteran freedom fighters like Mr. Venon Mwaanga can give us a comment starting from their engagement with KK on the meaning of One Zambia One Nation
Defunct TuPF criminal government really messed up by being regional and favouring only zambians from Eastern Northern and Luapula Provinces
So in order to reverse the trend and distribute positions evenly, it definitely will appear as if only the zambians from Northwestern Western and Southern Provinces are being recruited or favoured
For me, it doesn’t matter whether a cat is black or white as long as it catches the mice
In event that this equalisation exercises is carried too far, people have the right to vote HH7 out of power in 2026