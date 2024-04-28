In almost all the institutions there’s a CEO or head of procurement, Head of Human resource from Southern province- Praise Singer Musamba Barbrah Chama

Musamba Barbrah Chama writes:

Truth be told!!!!

In almost all the institutions there’s a CEO or head of procurement, Head of Human resource from Southern province! Tefintu bane. Most of them have proved to be bad managers (Pompous, rude, arrogant and uncaring).

Instead of doing the right things to make the companies they are heading become a beacon of good fortune and example they are doing the opposite.

They are just busy abusing the good name of the president. Ever cutting deals, employing relatives and bragging about how untouchable they are. This vice is making UPND appear to be worse than PF. Government offices are seeing a growing trend of Juniors intimidating their bosses using a big name.. If the trend is not stopped the downfall of HH7 will actually be his fellow tribesmen.