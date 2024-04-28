So if Edgar Lungu committed wrong, does it make Hakainde’s wrong right?

So if Edgar committed wrong, does it make Hakainde’s wrong right?

By Daily Revelation Editor

It cannot be denied that Hakainde Hichilema is presiding over a government where tribalism is rife, despite his promises to the contrary.

Any honest person who has not buried their head in the sand, and are not subjective will agree that key appointments to government institutions in government, parastatals and quasi government institutions are dominated by our good people from the Zambezi regions. Of course this is not to say that they do not deserve those appointments, but in a country like ours where positions people are appointed to are at a premium, any wise leader will remember to balance up, going by Hakainde’s own mantra.

It is indisputable that Hakainde’s predecessor Edgar Lungu also presided over a tribal administration which was largely dominated by our good people from the Eastern and Northern regions of the country. However, that too did not help him when it came to the 2021 general elections going by how people voted in those elections.

Hakainde promised that he would do things differently from how Edgar managed affairs, not only in terms of tribal balancing but on other national matters. However, the two years he has been in office have shown that he was merely politicking in order to be voted into office, so that he could implement his own narrow agenda.

In fact, if there is a President who should have the incentive to work towards balancing, it’s Hakainde, going by how national his election was, as aside from his traditional strongholds of Southern, Western, North-Western and part of Central Province, this time he managed to get significant votes on the Copperbelt, Lusaka, Eastern, Northern and other provinces to put him greatly over the top, almost 60 percent of the vote total. Hakainde for instance obtained 49 percent votes to Edgar’s 51 percent in Eastern Province. In Northern Province he won in Kaputa, Mpulungu, Senga Hill, Mbala etc. In Luapula Province he won Chienge, and was getting almost equal votes to Lungu in places like Isoka in Muchinga Province.

In short, Zambians generally rejected voting on tribal lines because they were convinced that they were voting for a better alternative that would manage matters better than what they had at that time.

Hakainde points to his…