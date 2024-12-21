12 Reasons Why ECL, PF and Tonse Alliance Must Be Congratulated On Kawambwa: Plan B Will Defeat HH for 2026 With Massive Shame- Chris ZUMANI

12 Reasons Why ECL, PF and Tonse Alliance Must Be Congratulated On Kawambwa: Plan B Will Defeat HH for 2026 With Massive Shame

……The top three best performers in KAWAMBWA parliamentary bye elections are as follows: (1) UPND won with 5,011 votes out of 11,360 total votes representing 44% performance score; (2) NCP (Tonse Alliance) came second by getting 3,999 votes out of 11,360 total votes representing 35% performance score; and (3) SP scored third by getting 1,501 votes out of 11,360 total votes representing 13% performance score…..

By Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba

1. From these final results announced last night despite massive electoral malpractices by UPND, it is clear that the main winner in Kawambwa is ECL and Tonse Alliance despite the ruling party candidate being declared the winner. For Tonse Alliance which was founded on 7th November, 2024, less than two months ago to score 35% against the ruling UPND who scored 44% must be understood by all as a big technical win especially under such unfriendly, unsafe, unholy and unpalatable circumstances. And if this momentum is sustained, in 2026, Tonse Alliance under the signature of ECL’s Plan B are destined for a clear political victory against HH and his UPND regardless of the political dynamics ahead.

2. In Kawambwa, we have seen that Tonse Alliance, a poorly funded new coalition led by PF’s ECL which was formed 43 days ago courageously put up a purposeful fight, showed rare resilience and ran with calculated determination to the point of dwarfing the heavily funded, violent, bloody and rigging ruling UPND camp led by Presidential envoy, Nevers Mumba, 11 Cabinet Ministers, 8 District Commissioners, 85 hired violent cadres, 250 state police officers and a high delegation partisan ECZ team in one small rural constituency. By scooping 3,999 votes versus UPND with 5,011 votes, Tonse Alliance has introduced itself and PF big on the ballot and must be proud of itself going into 2026. This was a brilliant performance for a two months old political baby!

3. During presidential and general elections in 2026, such a complex, well coordinated as well as heavily funded ruling party team will not exist anywhere as it will be each one for himself in their respective areas. Consequently, HH and UPND will fall and collapse in most places especially in Lusaka, Copperbelt, Eastern, Northern, Muchinga, Luapula and the bigger side of Central province. This must give ECL and Tonse Alliance more political hope for 2026 because Kawambwa has shown Zambians that this is the coalition set to be the new political hope and guaranteed alternative government for 2026.

4. Officially, Tonse Alliance is now the official flag bearer with original spirits and sharp political spears of South Africa’s uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MK) in Zambia following its historic participation and performance in Kawambwa. Although SA’s Former President, Jacob Zuma formed his party three months before the May 2024 national elections, MK emerged as the biggest victor of South Africa’s general elections this year by winning 15% at the expense of the country’s governing African National Congress (ANC) who got 41% and were forced to form a controversial coalition government for survival for the first time.

5. Through Tonse alliance and National Congress Party (NCP), PF has rebranded itself into a political force with new meaning and purpose. Where HH thought he has grabbed the platform for PF MPs, councilors and members for 2026, Tonse alliance via NCP has ashamed the ruling party by giving fresh political life to both ECL and all his countrywide supporters. In other words, Kawambwa has announced the rebirth of PF in a different fashion that will politically haunt and defeat HH and UPND in 2026 via Tonse alliance. Yesterday, it was the first time PF participated in a bye election on Tonse Alliance play from the HH sponsored “an in-house rebellion and bedroom coup” through Miles Sampa and Robert Chabinga.

6. UPND working with state police and a compromised ECZ schemed a bloodily, brutally and fraudulently win narrowly KAWAMBWA seat yesterday against a poorly funded group of opposition political parties, civil society organizations and pressure groups who launched Tonse Alliance just last month. This speaks volumes against HH for 2026! By scoring very high at 35% against a ruling party (44%) that was heavily swimming in voter bribery and buying by openly distributing mealie meal and money to groups of chiefs, village head persons and general voters, Tonse alliance is on course to achieve their original aim of unseating the current government from office in 2026. In other words, Tonse scored so high! �

7. For the new alliance that unveiled former President, Edgar Lungu as its presidential candidate for the 2026 general elections last month, beating all political competitors to come close and second only to the brutal, violent and oppressive ruling party is a major electoral victory in itself. By its performance in KAWAMBWA, Tonse alliance has made a loud political statement that it is now the true alternative government in waiting before Zambians for 2026 if they remain focused and United.

8. Despite being crashed with political intimidation, suppression and harassment by maliciously arresting Hon Jean Chisanga, Tonse Alliance Lawyer Mkandila, President Peter Chanda, Hon. Mumbi Phiri, Photographer Andy and others by Zambia police to scare everyone, the people of Kawambwa still voted for Tonse alliance in commendable thousands. For such an alliance which was participating for the first time to come out second with 35% voter score against the ruling party-UPND which has been in existence for 24 years that scored 44% total votes, Tonse must celebrate this as a huge achievement. It was a political fight between a two months old baby called Tonse Alliance verses a 24 years old man called UPND. Given the results, the baby has won!

9. According to Tonse Alliance Media and a group of election monitoring NGOs, by 15:00 yesterday, UPND violent thugs led by Trevor Mwiinde with pangas, knives and blazing guns chased opposition polling agents and monitors in 70% polling stations in Kawambwa with the aim of rigging the results. For example, UPND cadres attacked Fred Mulenga, an ECZ accredited election monitor at Lengwe Polling Station, badly beat him and is still admitted at Kawambwa general hospital. In 2026, UPND won’t have this brutal and violent squad terrorizing voters and election monitors countrywide! Each one will be on their own in their respective districts. And this why and how HH will fall.

10. UPND won fraudulently because there is evidence of video footage for UPND Vice National Youth Chairman, Trevor Mwiinde leading a group of violent thugs imported from Lusaka, Mazabuka, Choma and Monze who chased Tonse Alliance Spokesperson, Sean TEMBO and his team with all sorts of dangerous weapons. Sean Tembo forced himself into Kawambwa central police station to hide for safety but Trevor Mwiinde UPND violent thugs entered the station and physically stubbed him with a sharp knife in the presence of Luapula Province Police Commissioner, Mr. Yuyi who refused to protect him for being a critic of HH. This tactic only works in such a localized bye election, not general or presidential elections!

11. In 2026, Trevor Mwiinde’s violent crack squad will not multiply itself into all districts, constituencies and wards across Zambia to chase away opposition leaders, supporters and party agents as well as moniters from polling stations. Consequently, 2026 shall be generally free and fair in most places by default as well as by design and this is where HH and UPND will lose terribly to Tonse Alliance and ECL’s Plan B. In other words, it is impossible to replicate this Trevor Mwiinde panga blazing and bloody violence strategy to voters countrywide in any general or presidential election! Hence, this win is too temporal for UPND and Tonse alliance losing candidate must prepare to easily win in 2026 among the same people and voters.

12. ECL and Tonse Alliance must congratulate themselves for their legendary achievements in KAWAMBWA. Numbers don’t lie! Numbers speaks of the future! And numbers have us that ECL’s Plan B within the framework of the Tonse Alliance is a big game changer. In fact, it is Tonse Alliance Alternative Government against HH and UPND in 2026. The actual winner in KAWAMBWA was not UPND or anyone, it is ECL, PF and the Tonse Alliance family!

Dr Chris ZUMANI Zimba is a Political Scientist, Researcher, Author & Consultant specialized in Comparative Global Governance and Democratic Theories. He holds a PhD, MA, BA and Cert in Political Science. Zimba was President Lungu’s Political Advisor from December 2019 to August 2021. By philosophical approach, Dr. Zimba is a Pan Africanist as well as Afro-Christian by religion.

Email: chriszumaniZimba.cz@gmail.com