121 Empty Oil Tankers Race to America as Trump Turns Iran’s Mess into U.S. Energy Dominance



President Trump is making America the world’s gas station once again.





Reports confirm 121 empty oil tankers are steaming toward U.S. ports right now, ready to load up on American crude and natural gas. This comes as the mullahs in Iran face the consequences of their aggression, with the U.S. Navy enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports and cracking down on disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.





Trump didn’t mince words. He urged nations hit by the Hormuz chaos to buy American energy instead, calling our oil and gas the “sweetest” and highest quality anywhere. While Iran’s reckless moves choke global supplies and drive up prices worldwide, the United States stands ready with massive production, quick turnaround.





Iran tried to weaponize oil routes. Trump responded by securing our interests, protecting freedom of navigation, and opening the door for U.S. energy exports that strengthen our economy and weaken our adversaries. The Gulf of America stays open for business. The Strait of Hormuz? Not so much for the regime’s schemes.





Sources:



– BRICSinfo X post (April 2026)

– Fox News marine traffic graphics and reporting on tanker movements and Strait of Hormuz activity

– Reports on U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports in April 2026