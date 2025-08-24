123 SUSPECTS FREED AFTER PAYING FINES IN ZAMBEZI PUBLIC DISORDER CASE





The Zambia Police Service has updated the nation on the 135 people arrested in Zambezi District following public disorder incidents that occurred on 17th and 18th August, 2025.





Police Public Relations Officer, Rae Hamoonga said 123 of the suspects were charged with conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. They have since been released after paying Admission of Guilt fines, with detailed records of their release maintained.





However, twelve suspects remain in custody. Eleven, comprising ten men and one woman, are facing charges of possession of offensive weapons, while one male suspect has been charged with malicious damage to property.





Hamoonga said all twelve will appear in court soon.



He further stated that the situation in the affected areas has returned to normal and assured the public of the Police Service’s continued commitment to maintaining law and order, while ensuring justice is applied fairly and without discrimination.