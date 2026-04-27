FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



13th August 2026 and BEYOND: THE PEOPLE’S PACT DECLARES A NEW DAWN – A GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL UNITY!





Lusaka, Zambia – 26 April 2026



The time for HALF-MEASURES IS OVER. The time for PARTISAN GAMES IS FINISHED. The time for LEADERSHIP MEDIOCRITY, LIES, ODD POLITICS AND WITCHCRAFT MUST END NOW!





*WE, THE PEOPLE’S PACT*, boldly resolve that the governance which truly TRANSLATES INTO THE PEOPLE’S WILL is an *ALL-INCLUSIVE GOVERNMENT BEYOND PARTISAN DIVIDE*!





Zambia can no longer afford broken promises. Zambia DEMANDS excellence. Zambia DEMANDS truth. Zambia DEMANDS a Government of National Unity that rises ABOVE the failures of the UPND and it’s leadership!





THEREFORE, BEYOND THE 13TH AUGUST 2026, this historic GNU shall be navigated by TWO SENIOR COMRADES of unmatched integrity and vision:





1. Dr Fred M’membe* – _Incoming Republican President and Commander-in-Chief_

2. Hon Dolika Banda* – _Incoming Republican Vice President_





To give this mission the TEST OF TIME and the WEIGHT OF CREDIBILITY, the core leadership comprises eminent, incorruptible citizens:





– *Kaluba Musenda Simuyemba, Esq* – Transformation and Enterprise Turnaround Expert

– *Bob Sichinga* – Governance Expert

– *Apostle Hector Soondo* – Moral Compass of the Nation

– *Hon Bwalya Katenekwa* – Voice of the Women Power

– Dr Cosmas Musumali* – Champion of Social Justice

– Likezo Mukelebayi* – Defender of Universal Truth

– AND MANY MORE INCORRUPTIBLE CITIZENS

whose names shall shake the foundations of odd politics and present day DEMONOCRACY!





LET IT BE KNOWN: NO MINGALATO AND RIGGING IS GOING TO WORK!* We are WAY AHEAD of any thieving scheme. The people’s will cannot be stolen. The people’s mandate cannot be hijacked. Every trick has been mapped. Every loophole has been closed.





THE PEOPLE ARE WATCHING. THE NATION IS READY.



In the NEXT THREE WEEKS, the People’s Pact shall UNVEIL the full list of Members of Parliament and Local Government Representatives – men and women prepared to PUT ZAMBIA FIRST, ALWAYS!





This is NOT business as usual. This is a CALL TO NATIONAL SALVATION.

This is the PEOPLE’S PACT. This is the PEOPLE’S WILL. This is the PEOPLE’S GOVERNMENT!





ENOUGH OF THE LIES. ENOUGH OF THE MEDIOCRITY. ENOUGH OF THE WITCHCRAFT. ZAMBIA RISES NOW!



Issued by:

Kaluba Musenda SIMUYEMBA, Esq

President – M4CE & Vice President – Operations and Mobilisation – PEOPLES PACT