16 YEAR OLD BOY ATTEMPTS TO COMMIT SUICIDE BY SETTING HIMSELF ABLAZE

A 16-YEAR-OLD BOY of Luanshya district on the Copperbelt allegedly tried to commit suicide by setting himself ablaze.

The motive behind the boy’s actions is believed to be that his grandfather used money left for him by his late father who used to work for the Zambia Army.

The boy further alleged that his action was because he asked his grandfather for money to buy a phone but for the past three years the grandfather has failed to do so.

Copperbelt Province commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said the incident occurred on October 10 around 13:00 hours at Ndeke Extension in Luanshya.

Mr Mweemba said the report was lodged by the boys grandfather Thomas Kombe aged 64-years-old.

“Brief facts of the matter are that on the fateful day, Mr Kombe ,the complainant was outside the house cooking when his wife Scholastic Mulenga came from inside the house and informed him that there was smoke coming out of Chimuka Moonga, the grandson’s bedroom,” he said.

He said when he rushed there he found that the door was locked from inside and he then pushed the door by force and it opened.

Mr Mweemba said Mr Kombe found his grandson standing near the door and two mattresses and a pillow were on fire.

“With the help of his wife and daughter, they managed to quench the fire. An Inquiry File has been opened, and the boy has been picked for possible counselling by the Child Protection Unit,” he said.

Mr Mweemba said when the child was interviewed in order to know the motive, he stated that his father who was working for Zambia Army died when he was very young and he left some money which his grandfather used on his other children.

He said that being older, he demanded that the money which his father left be used to buy him a cell phone, but for the past three years it’s just been stories.

Mr Mweemba added that the Juvenile felt neglected and this prompted him to attempt to commit suicide.

Further added that arrangements are being made to take the child to social welfare by the child protection unit and also have him under go counseling.

Mwebantu