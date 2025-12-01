16-year-old girl gang-r@ped and forced to drink acid d!es

A 16-year-old Indian girl who was allegedly gang-r@ped by three attackers, including a minor, and forced to drink acid at her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district has passed away.

According to Times of India, the victim succumbed at King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, early Friday, November 28, 2025 after a month-long battle with death across multiple facilities.

Police had on November 9 detained the minor accused and sent him to a juvenile home. The other two suspects were arrested Friday and were being interrogated, Jalalpur PS Inspector Ajit Singh said.

After the crime which occurred on October 28, the girl’s family had first taken her to a community health centre in Sarila, which referred her to Jhansi Medical College, where she was treated for about 12 days.

When her condition didn’t improve, she was shifted to Hamirpur district hospital, and then to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, Kanpur, where she remained under treatment for about 15 days.

As her condition remained critical, doctors referred her to SGPGI, Lucknow, where she was treated for another two days.

Unable to afford Rs 2 lakh sought by the hospital for surgery, her family then moved her to KGMU.

At KGMU’s surgery ward, doctors said she required an immediate blood transfusion.

Inspector Singh arranged two units of blood through hospital staff. Transfusion was done on Thursday night, but it was too late by then. Around 1am, the girl suffered from breathing difficulties and was put on ventilator. She passed away at 2am.

A few hours before her d3ath, officers from Lucknow Police had recorded her statement.