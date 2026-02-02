16-year-old South African develops an earring that takes photos of attacks and alerts the police in seconds

A 16-year-old South African, Bohlale Mphahlele, has created an earring that can take photos of attacks and alert the police in seconds.

The wearable device is designed to help people who may be in danger.

When activated, the earring captures images and sends an alert to emergency services.

Bohlale says the idea came from a desire to protect friends and family after hearing about local attacks.

The earring pairs with a smartphone app to transmit the photos and location instantly.

Police can then respond more quickly because they receive real-time evidence.

Experts say the device could be a useful tool for personal safety in areas with high crime rates.

Bohlale is currently developing the technology and seeking support to bring it to market.