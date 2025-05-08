18-year-old boy impregnates 10 girls, including his boss’ daughter

The Anambra State Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, disclosed this on facebook, while stating that the matter is beyond her and she needs advice on how to handle it.

18-year-old boy impregnates 10 girls, including his boss

Obinabo explained that the boy was sent to learn a trade from a businessman, but just three months after he arrived, he impregnated his boss’ daughter and the sales girl.

He was sent packing and just two months after he returned to his village in Anambra, he impregnated eight more girls.

Speaking in a live vide, Obinabo said: “I want advice from the public because this one is beyond my capacity.

“This boy was sent to learn trade at the age of 18 and, three months into the apprenticeship, he impregnated his oga’s daughter and his salesgirl. He was sent packing. Two months after that, he impregnated eight others in the village.

“The mother reported the matter to my office, saying anytime she sees a girl coming towards her house nowadays, her heart would jump, and that she needs help.

“This matter is beyond me; that’s the reason I want the public to help me come up with a solution. Is it spiritual?

“I asked the boy the magic he uses in luring the girls to bed, but he told me he always tells them that he loves them and will like to marry them anytime he acquires wealth.”

“This problem is beyond me because of the boy’s age and the number of pregnant girls involved. That’s why I need help to solve it,” she concluded.