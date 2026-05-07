19 Kenyans have been killed fighting for Russia in Ukraine – Foreign Minister



Kenya’s foreign minister said on Thursday 19 citizens had died fighting on the Ukrainian frontline and 32 others were missing, as criticism mounts over reports of the forced enlistment of Kenyans into the Russian army.





Speaking during a Senate committee session, Musalia Mudavadi said the number of Kenyans enlisted in the Russian army has risen to 291 from the previous figure of 250.





The east African country’s intelligence services have put that figure much higher, estimating that more than 1,000 Kenyans have been recruited into the Russian military after being lured by recruiters with false promises of lucrative jobs.





“More details have come forward… (of those) enlisted in the Russian special forces,” Mudavadi told the Senate, adding that 53 Kenyan recruits have so far been repatriated.





“We have 19 Kenyans who may have died in Russia. And we have now a figure of 32 missing in action,” he said.





A foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed to AFP the deaths had occurred on the front line.

Two Kenyans are being held as prisoners of war in Ukraine, according to Mudavadi.





The foreign minister visited Moscow in March, where he held talks with top diplomats in a bid to stop the forced conscription of Kenyans to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.





Multiple investigations, including one published by AFP, have exposed how Russia has enticed men from African countries with promises of lucrative jobs, only to force them into fighting on the Ukrainian front line.





These revelations have caused an uproar in Kenya.



Mudavadi’s deputy, Abraham Korir Sing’Oei, denounced Russia’s “unacceptable” use of Kenyans as “cannon fodder.”