19-year-old British boy, Marcus Fakana given a royal pardon after being jailed for having s333x with 17-year-old girl he met in Dubai

Marcus Fakana, a 19-year-old from Tottenham, North London, has returned home after being released from a Dubai prison, where he was serving a one-year sentence for a consensual sèxual relationship with a 17-year-old British tourist.

The release, announced on July 7, 2025, followed a royal pardon granted by Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ahead of the Eid Al Adha holiday.

Fakana, who was 18 at the time of his arrest in August 2024, was detained after the girl’s mother reported the relationship to Dubai authorities upon returning to the UK.

The two had met while their families were staying at a luxury hotel in the UAE. Under UAE law, sexual relations with anyone under 18 are illegal, and Fakana was unaware of the girl’s age, who was just one month shy of turning 18.

Fakana, who endured seven months in the notorious Al Awir Prison, expressed remorse and relief.

In a statement from prison, he said, “I never intended to break the law. It didn’t occur to me at the time, and for that, I’m sorry.”

His family, who faced emotional and financial strain, including £2,200 in bail costs and £2,000 monthly for accommodation, expressed gratitude for the support.

Fakana arrived safely in the UK on July 3, 2025, and is now recovering from the ordeal, surrounded by family. His case continues to raise questions about the UAE’s legal system and its impact on tourists.