2 Police Officers Are Battling For Their Lives After They Were Beaten By A Drunken Truck Driver

TWO Police officers are battling for their lives after they were assaulted by a drunken truck driver in Mpongwe district on the Copperbelt.



It is believed that the two officers were following up a case of theft of fertilizer reported by their assailant, Anthony kasumpabuwe , 30 of Lilanda township in Lusaka, when he allegedly beat them up with plunks and cement blocks.



The victims sustained multiple cuts on their heads, swollen faces and general body pains.

Copperbelt commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said Mpongwe police station received a report of Assault on police officers at around 04:30 hours at god is god shop situated in Mpongwe trading area.



He said the case was reported by Fester Mwitanti security guard at Termite shop on behalf of two state police namely inspector Kasase Lewis and Inspector Yorum Chama that they were assaulted by a truck driver.



“Brief facts of the matter are that the suspect who was driving a Truck bearing registration number AJD 4464 Volvo Truck by make white in colour belonging to GADA farms of 13 miles Chibombo District reported the case of theft alleging that unknown persons stole a bag of fertilizer from the truck,” he said.



Mr Mweemba said this made the two police officers to make a follow up.

“However, upon reaching where the truck was, the suspect told the officers that he was suspecting his helper George Zimba aged 20 of Kamwala South Lusaka to have stolen the bag of fertilizer. Later officers apprehended him and there after, Kasumpabuwe ,who was in a drunken state started beating up the two police officers using a wooden plunk and a cement block,” he said.



Mr Mweemba said then the security guard who reported the matter on behalf of the two officers upon hearing the noise, went there and found officers injured and he rushed to report the matter at the police station.



“The suspect was arrested and the two officers were rushed to Mpongwe Mission Hospital where they were admitted and later referred to Ndola Teaching Hospital (NTH)where they are admitted and their conditions is reported to be serious,” he said.

