20 PF MPs URGE  EDGAR  LUNGU  TO RETIRE FROM ACTIVE POLITICS

ABOUT 20 PF MPs URGE ECL TO RETIRE FROM ACTIVE POLITICS.



Opposition Whip Anthony Mumba has called upon Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to retire from active Politics.





This follows yesterday’s ruling in the Constitutional court where Mr Lungu was declared ineligible to contest future elections after having served office Twice.



Mr Mumba who is also Patriotic Front Member of Parliament said the judgement is a testament of the Zambian people’s desire to limit terms an individual can hold.





He said the rulling also aligns with the Constitution of of Zambia and the nation’s commitment to upholding Constitutionalism and good governance.



He was speaking at a press briefing with 8 other Patriotic Front MPs.





Mr Mumba gas called upon other PF members to stop abusing the image of Mr Lungu.





He said Mr Lungu has for so long been taken advantage of by individuals who have continued pushing him to go back to active politics.





“We believe that he has been a law abiding citizen. He is the only surviving former head of state. This is not the time to be divided in any way, we need to move together. If there is no strong opposition, it will be difficult for gobernment to score a success. President Lumgu must take his righhful position,” he said.





And Mr Mumba has called upon both President Hakainde Hichilema and Mr Lungu to engage in dialogue, putting the interests of Zambia above all else.



He has however displayed ignorance on the PFs Plan B in his quest to return to power in 2026.





“We are unaware of the Plan B. But there are about 20 of us MPs who want former president Edgar Lungu to retire from active politics and assume the statesman role,” he said.





Among the MPs who attended today’s are Davinson Mung’andu, Sibongile Mwamba, Andrew Lubusha and Jonathan Daka.