20 PF MPs URGE  EDGAR  LUNGU  TO RETIRE FROM ACTIVE POLITICS

ABOUT 20 PF MPs URGE ECL TO RETIRE FROM ACTIVE POLITICS.
Opposition Whip Anthony Mumba has called upon Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to retire from active Politics.
This follows yesterday’s ruling in the Constitutional court where Mr Lungu was declared ineligible to contest future elections after having served office Twice.
Mr Mumba who is also Patriotic Front Member of Parliament said the judgement is a testament of the Zambian people’s desire to limit terms an individual can hold.
He said the rulling also aligns with the Constitution of of Zambia and the nation’s commitment to upholding Constitutionalism and good governance.
He was speaking at a press briefing with 8 other Patriotic Front MPs.
Mr Mumba gas called upon other PF members to stop abusing the image of Mr Lungu.
He said Mr Lungu has for so long been taken advantage of by individuals who have continued pushing him to go back to active politics.
“We believe that he has been a law abiding citizen. He is the only surviving former head of state. This is not the time to be divided in any way, we need to move together. If there is no strong opposition, it will be difficult for gobernment to score a success. President Lumgu must take his righhful position,” he said.
And Mr Mumba has called upon both President Hakainde Hichilema and Mr Lungu to engage in dialogue, putting the interests of Zambia above all else.
He has however displayed ignorance on the PFs Plan B in his quest to return to power in 2026.
“We are unaware of the Plan B. But there are about 20 of us MPs who want former president Edgar Lungu to retire from active politics and assume the statesman role,” he said.
Among the MPs who attended today’s are Davinson Mung’andu, Sibongile Mwamba, Andrew Lubusha and Jonathan Daka.
Honourable Mumba, but is this Pig Nakachinda, the animal that had brought all this confusion in PF party. Tell him to go back to MMD together with Emmanuel Mwamba, because their kasaka kandalama is out of ring.
Let PF reorganize itself and start afresh because the parasite a confused Edger Lungu, has been knocked down
Who is lungu and what does government mean
Mumba , sibongile, and those 6 Mos will lose htheie seats as they not be adopted on PF or opposition parties
That is, if there will be any PF left to adopt anybody by then, Sir?
Good and timely advice
Finally the visionless CHIKALA is dead and buried.
Hallelujah
Ba Lungu niba munshebwa, uwaile namafi kubuko.
Whatever you do, please don’t kill PF! What opposition will we have, if PF goes out, the way of UNIP, or indeed MMD, with completely no presence in Parliament? PF still got enough stamina, to face up with the ruling party if they can do the right things now. The enemies are many, but remember – nothing is impossible if you all turn to God, renounce all past bitter emotions of hatred, anger, and embrace love as your starting point to great things ahead! Love never fails.
I feel for Ho. Mundubile. I look at him as an upright law maker BUT since ECL came back to active Politics his integrity has been compromised by the infectious bad manners of Lubinda, R. Nakachinda and E. Mwamba.
ECL is so persistent…..Why?
Done and Dusted. Where is the confusion they talked about if ECL was declared ineligible?
It is Lubinda/Nakadancer and E. Mwamba who want to start the plan B.
Arrest them. We don’t want 3 people to steer us into national confusion.