20-YEAR-OLD MAZABUKA MAN MURDERS WIFE OF A MAN HE FOUND IN COZY SITUATION WITH HIS WIFE

9th November, 2022-Mazabuka Police has detained and charged a Male Adult Juvenile aged 20 of Zambia Compound for the offences of Murder and Attempted Murder. The matter was reported on 9th November,2022 at 00:50 hours at Mazabuka Police Station which occurred on 8th November,2022 around 23:30 hours at Zambia Compound in Mazabuka.



The two cases were initially reported as cases of Unlawful wounding in which the first was received from a Female Adult Juvenile Wendy Kandela aged 20 of the Zambia Compound who was unlawfully wounded by a Male Adult Juvenile aged 20 of the same compound. The victim sustained deep cuts on her left thigh and left arm. A knife is alleged to have been used in the act. The second one was reported by a Female Juvenile aged 15 also of Zambia compound who was unlawfully wounded by the Adult Male Juvenile aged 20 of the same address and she sustained a deep cut on her stomach and at the back of her head. The same knife is alleged to have been used in the act.



Brief facts of the matter are that on the 8th November, 2022 around 23:30 hours at Zambia Compound in Mazabuka,the suspect found his wife a Female Juvenile aged 15 with another man M/Chrispine Chanda in a compromising manner and upon seeing them, the man ran away. The suspect descended on his wife( F/Juvenile aged 15) and stabbed her with a knife. The suspect later followed M/Chrispine Chanda to his house where he was not found but only his wife Female Adult Juvenile Wendy Kandela aged 20 at home who he also stabbed.



The two victims were both admitted to Mazabuka General Hospital and the first victim F/Wendy Kandela died today 9th November, 2022 at about 01:30 hours and her body has been deposited in Mazabuka General Hospital Mortuary awaiting for Post-mortem. The second victim F/Juvenile aged 15 is still admitted in the Intensive Care Unit and the condition is stable.

The suspect has been apprehended, detained in custody and charged. He will appear in court soon.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON