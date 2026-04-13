“$200M U.S. SUPER-DRONE PLUNGES FROM SKY, FEARS ENEMIES COULD STEAL SECRET TECH”





A top-secret American surveillance drone, the MQ-4C Triton, has been dramatically lost over the Strait of Hormuz , sparking urgent fears its cutting-edge technology could fall into enemy hands.





The $200 million aircraft, one of the most advanced spy drones ever built, reportedly plunged from 50,000 feet to just 10,000 in seconds after issuing a distress signal, before disappearing completely from radar screens.





Military analysts warn the real danger isn’t just the loss it’s what comes next. Packed with highly classified radar and surveillance systems, the drone can operate for over 24 hours, scanning vast ocean regions and tracking vessels even in severe weather.





If recovered by Iran, experts fear the wreckage could be passed to China, giving rivals a rare opportunity to study and potentially counter some of America’s most sensitive military technology.