EDITOR’S CHOICE – 2014 ZAMBIAN KWACHA NOTES ARE BACK IN CIRCULATION?



Now that the new currency sensitisation is in full swing, if you go to any ATM, chances are that you are going to have 2014 notes being dispensed alongside 2021 and 2022 notes.





Out of curiosity, we would like the Bank of Zambia to clarify why the 2014 currency has come back in circulation at a time we are implementing change of currency of soiled 2021 and 2022 notes. Is this a matter of coincidence?



In 2014, the Bank of Zambia Governor was Dr. Michael Gondwe as shown by his signature on the 2014 K100 note below.





How is it possible that notes from 11 years ago are looking newer and crisp than the recent 2021/2022 notes printed and signed by Governor Christopher Mvunga and Governor Danny Kalyalya respectively?





In our layman’s understanding, currencies are supposed to cross only two Governors. In this case, the only currencies that are supposed to be in circulation should be those signed by Governor Danny Kalyalya (2022) and Governor Christopher Mvunga before him.



So the question we are asking is how come notes signed by Governor Micheal Gondwe have found themselves back in circulation?



Does it mean the BoZ was keeping 2014 notes in the vout, if so, why wasn’t this old currency (2014) in circulation until now?





In an event that the 2014 notes are not coming from the Central Bank, can we assume that people holding on to old currency have already started trading it in? Which points are they using and when did the exercise start?





Can the 2014 currency qualify to be in the current family of the Zambian Kwacha when the features are different?- KBN TV