2023 EASTER HOLIDAY ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT STATISTICS

During this year’s Easter Holiday, a total number of 208 Road Traffic Accidents were recorded, 22 were fatal in which 14 persons were killed, 24 were recorded as serious injury road traffic accidents in which 68 persons were serious injured, 47 were recorded as slight injury road traffic accident in which 60 persons were slightly injured.

Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of RTAs with 95 followed by Copperbelt with 34, Luapula Province recorded 15 while Eastern Province recorded 12 RTAs.

Southern, North-Western and Western Provinces recorded 10 accidents while Muchinga Province had eight. Central and Northern Provinces had seven RTAs respectively.

During the same period in 2022, a total number of 210 road traffic accidents were recorded country-wide as compared to 208 road traffic accidents recorded this year indicating a slight decrease by two.

Nine were recorded as fatal road traffic accidents where 9 persons were killed same period in 2022 as compared to 22 fatal road traffic accidents in which 24 persons were killed this year. The figures indicate an increase in fatal road traffic accidents and in persons killed by 13 and 15 respectively.

Twenty-six were recorded as serious injury road traffic accidents in which 40 persons were seriously injured in 2022 as compared to 24 serious injury road traffic accidents where 68 persons were seriously injured during this year’s Easter holiday. The figures show a decrease in serious injury road traffic accidents by two and an increase in persons seriously injured by 28.

56 were recorded as slight injury road traffic accidents in which 64 persons were slightly injured in 2022 as compared to 47 slight injury road traffic accidents where 60 persons were slightly injured during this year’s holiday. The figures show a decrease in slight injury road traffic accidents and in persons slightly injured by 9 and 4.

119 road traffic accidents were recorded as damage only in the Easter Holiday of 2022 as compared to 115 damage only road traffic accidents during the same period this year.

Zambia Police Service collected a total amount of K557, 680.00 as Admission of Guilt fines during this year’s Easter period.

Most of the accidents are attributed to excessive speed, failing to keep to nearside, misjudging clearance distance and cutting-in.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer

April 11, 2023