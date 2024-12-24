2024 IN SUMMARY UNDER THE UPND GOVT



….it has been scandal after scandal – SP



Lusaka… Monday December 23, 2024



THE Socialist Party (SP) Youths have expressed disappointment over the manner the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been handling matters of corruption.





Speaking at a media briefing today, Youth League National Secretary Stanley Mub’asa said Zambia has the worst corrupt government managing its affairs.



Mr. Mub’asa said the ACC told Zambians that they had been investigating some ministers engaging in corruption, including the Solicitor General.





He said to this very day, the ACC, which has been reduced to an entity meant to protect the UPND, has not come back to tell the nation those scandalized in corruption.





“The ACC has refused to give us names of the ministers that have been engaged in corruption. We are waiting for answers from the ACC; if not, then they can turn it into a UPND Secretariat,” he said.





Mr. Mub’asa said Zambians must put interest in matters of corruption.



“You are quiet yet you heard that ZESCO sent money, $80 million, to China, and you are having load-shedding. All those issues are critical. We are calling on the ACC to do its job,” he said.





Meanwhile, Mr. Mub’asa said another scandal that has gone into oblivion is the Sugilite scandal.



He said after the former Luapula Province Minister Derricky Chilundika was fired, the country has not seen him appearing before the courts of law or anywhere for questioning.





“There was another scandal where Gilbert Liswaniso was alleged to have been involved in selling land at Northmead; he has been quiet, nothing has been said to clarify this position,”he said.



He also said that another area where corruption was rife is the Health Sector.





Mr Mub’asa said instead of the President firing then Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo who was facing some allegation, the Head of State merely transfered her to the Ministry of lands.



He said such undertakings exposes the President’s so called ‘fight against corruption’ as merely being lip service.





“If there was genuine fight against corruption. We could have seen a lot of people being fired,” he said.



And Mr. Mub’asa is seeking answers on who has benefitted from the black mountain on the copperbelt.



“We do not know any genuine young people that have benefited from the Black Mountain. There is a gentleman called Kamando who was in the forefront of the Black Mountain. It also implicates the Minister of Mines; today, he is becoming bigger and fatter, the Black Mountain has disappeared. There is nothing wrong with us demanding answers. We are not accusing Mr. Kabuswe; we are just demanding answers,” he said.





Mr. Mub’asa has also highlighted corruption at the Lusaka City Council in 2024.



“At the Lusaka City Council, 50,000 litres of fuel went missing, worth over K1.4 million. The disappearance of that fuel speaks a lot of corruption at the LCC. Officials were drawing that fuel. This is the fuel meant for collection of garbage in compounds, among other things,” he said.

SP Media