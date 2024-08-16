2024 TOP TEN RICHEST MUSICIANS IN ZAMBIA🇿🇲🇿🇲



1. Yo Maps Yo – With a net worth of approximately $3 million dollars, Yo Maps tops the list. His melodious tunes and captivating lyrics have earned him a solid fan base both locally and internationally.



2. Macky 2 – With an estimated net worth of approximately $1.2 million dollars, Macky 2 continues to be a prominent figure in Zambian music. His versatility and creativity have contributed to his success.



3. Slapdee – Slap Dee’s net worth is approximately $1.1 million dollars, making him one of the wealthiest musicians in Zambia. Known for his lyrical prowess and unique style, Slap Dee has cemented his place in the industry.



4. OC Osilliation – With a net worth of approximately $1 million dollars, Oc Osilliation has made a name for himself with his catchy beats and infectious melodies.



5. Chef 187 – Chef 187 boasts an estimated net worth of approximately $920,000 dollars. His innovative approach to music and energetic performances have garnered him widespread acclaim.



6. Chanda Mbao – Chanda Mbao’s net worth is approximately $860,000 dollars. As an artist known for blending various musical genres, he has carved out a niche for himself in the industry.



7. King kayombo – With an estimated net worth of approximately $810,000 dollars, King Kayo continues to rise in prominence with his unique sound and compelling lyrics.



8. MAMPI MUSIC QUEEN – Mampi’s net worth is approximately $530,000 dollars. Her powerful voice and stage presence have earned her a dedicated following over the years.



9. Cleo Ice Queen – Cleo Ice Queen has an estimated net worth of approximately $455,000 dollars. Her versatility as a rapper, singer, and TV personality has contributed to her success.



10. B Flow – B Flow rounds off the list with an estimated net worth of approximately $380,000 dollars. His socially conscious lyrics and impactful music have earned him recognition both locally and internationally.



These musicians not only showcase the talent and creativity present in Zambia but also contribute to the growth and vibrancy of the country’s music industry. As they continue to make waves both at home and abroad, their influence and wealth are sure to keep rising in the years to come.



