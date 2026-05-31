I’m not bitter, Mathew Mohan rebuts social media claims



RENOWNED Kabwe-based businessman Mathew Mohan has dismissed allegations that he is bitter after being left out by the UPND and has since shifted to support the opposition.





The claims, circulating on social media, allege that Mohan turned against the ruling party after being overlooked in the adoption process.



Mohan however said the allegations were false and challenged those making them to provide proof.





“Those claiming that I am supporting the opposition should prove it. They should also show evidence that I applied for adoption,” he said.



“How can I be bitter when I did not apply to any party for adoption in the first place? These claims don’t make sense and are clearly meant to mislead the public.”





Mohan reaffirmed his support for President Hakainde Hichilema and the United Party for National Development (UPND).



He said he has never supported the opposition.



“It hurts them so much that I’m called Central Bally and that I support President Hakainde Hichilema,” he said.





Mohan said his decision not to seek adoption was deliberate and that not being selected was never an issue for him.



He argued that his political choices should not be dictated by others





“It is not for my accusers to choose for me who to support and who not to support. They think that just because I’m an ex-convict, I should not support the ruling party,” he said.



He also pushed back against what he called unfair labeling based on his past, asking: “How will those accusers feel if, having once suffered from a sexually transmitted infection, we constantly refer to them as an ex-STI patient?”





Mohan said his focus remains on supporting leaders and initiatives that deliver tangible benefits to Zambians.



“I believe in issue-based politics. My priority is seeing progress on jobs, business opportunities, and service delivery for the people,” he said.





“I will continue to support those that add value to Zambian citizens, offer school feeding programs and free education, regardless of party.”



He urged the public to verify information before sharing it, saying political season often brings rumors designed to create division.



Mohan added that he would continue to use forums such as the Red Podcast to disseminate development messages.



©️ TV Yatu | Thandizo Banda | May 31, 2026.