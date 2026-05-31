THE SILENCE OF BRIAN MUNDUBILE AND MAKEBI ZULU: ARE ZAMBIANS NOTICING?



By Hon Oster Chali Halutaka



As the August 2026 elections draw closer, one question continues to linger in the minds of many Zambians: why have Hon. Brian Mundubile and Hon. Makebi Zulu remained silent in the face of the serious allegations and attacks being made by Jay Jay Banda against President Hakainde Hichilema?





While every citizen has a right to express their views and participate in political campaigns, responsible leadership demands that leaders distance themselves from conduct that threatens to lower the standard of political discourse. Jay Jay Banda has been actively campaigning for Hon. Mundubile and Hon. Zulu, yet there appears to be no public effort from the duo to condemn or discourage the grave accusations being directed at the President.



This silence raises legitimate concerns. If those aspiring to the highest offices in the land cannot publicly rebuke reckless conduct from their own supporters today, how will they maintain discipline among their cadres and supporters tomorrow should they assume national leadership?





Zambians are watching closely. Leadership is not only about presenting policies and promises; it is also about demonstrating principles, accountability and respect for democratic values. The company leaders keep and the conduct they tolerate often speak louder than campaign speeches.





Whether intentional or not, continued silence on such matters may ultimately work against those seeking public office, as voters assess not only what leaders say, but also what they choose not to say.