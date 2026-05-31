Police release Kalenga and Elson after earlier arrest following interview with Xavier Chungu



Police has released Kalenga Chambatu and Elson Chigerwe, who had been detained in police custody since Thursday, May 28 following an interview with the former director general of the Zambia State Intelligence Services, last week.





According to a statement issued by Zambia Police Service Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi, the two were released after investigators completed the necessary investigative procedures.





Chilabi said the decision to release the duo followed the conclusion of the required inquiries into the matter for which they had been detained.





“The release follows the completion of the necessary investigative procedures,” the statement read.





Police have not disclosed further details regarding the nature of the investigations or whether any charges will be preferred against the two individuals.



©️ TV Yatu May 30, 2026.