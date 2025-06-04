2025/2026 ESTIMATED PRICE OF MEALIE MEAL CALCULATION- Sean  Tembo

2025/2026 ESTIMATED PRICE OF MEALIE MEAL CALCULATION:





By Sean E. Tembo



-FRA price for 50kg bag of maize = K340

-Estimated cost of transport, insurance, administration & storage (30%) = K102

-Estimated Landed cost of 50kg bag of maize at millers’ premises = (K340+K102) = K442



-Estimated amount of breakfast mealie meal that comes out of a 50kg bag of maize = 80% x 50kg = 40kg

-Estimated cost of milling (labour, overheads, packaging, distribution) (40%) = K177



-Estimated total cost to miller of 40kg breakfast mealie meal before profit mark-up = (K442+177) = K619

-Estimated profit mark-up by millers = 15% x K619 = K93



-Estimated selling price by miller for 40kg of breakfast mealie meal = (K619+K93) = K712



-Estimated selling price by miller for a 25kg bag of breakfast mealie meal = K712/40 x 25 = K445

-Estimated profit mark-up by retailers = 5% x K445 = K22





ESTIMATED SHELF SELLING PRICE FOR A 25KG BAG OF BREAKFAST MEALIE MEAL FOR THE 2025/2026 PERIOD = (K445+K22) = K467





Conclusion: With an FRA buying price of K340, the farmer makes a loss and the consumer cannot afford the mealie meal. In short, it’s a double tragedy.

The solution is to reduce the cost of farming inputs by producing all the fertilizer locally through a state parastatal like Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia. Anyway, TILI TONSE 🤝 and the Future is SET ✌🏽



SET 03/06/2025