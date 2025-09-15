2025 GCE Exam Results: What the Numbers Tell Us

⬆️ ANALYSIS | GCE Results: What the Numbers Tell Us



The 2025 General Certificate of Education (GCE) results are out, and behind the statistics is a story about opportunity, gender dynamics, and persistent gaps in Zambia’s education system.





A total of 149,240 candidates entered for the exam, slightly fewer than last year. The gender distribution stands out. Nearly 68 percent were female and only 32 percent were male. The GCE has become a second-chance route largely for women, many of them school dropouts due to early marriages, pregnancies, or financial struggles. This shows both resilience and the barriers girls face in completing education the first time.





Out of those who entered, 136,455 actually sat, meaning 12,785 were absent. That is 8.57 percent, higher than last year. Almost 3 in 5 absentees were female. This raises questions. Are financial challenges, domestic responsibilities, or social pressures forcing more women out even after registering? The growing absenteeism rate is a warning sign.





The results themselves are mixed. 117,301 candidates (85.96 percent) passed at least one subject, but 19,154 (14.04 percent) failed everything. The overall pass rate dropped by 1.42 percentage points compared to 2024. This decline, though small, signals that quality of learning and exam preparation remain uneven.





Focus now shifts to the 15,331 candidates who sat for five or more subjects, the group eligible for a full School Certificate equivalent. Only 3,990 (26.03 percent) achieved that goal. Just one in four candidates who aimed for the full certificate succeeded. The majority, 68 percent, walked away with only statements of results. 910 candidates (5.94 percent) failed outright.





The bigger picture is clear. The GCE remains a critical bridge for those who missed out the first time, but it is not yet delivering wide success. Many enter, fewer complete, and even fewer cross the finish line with the full certificate. For women especially, the GCE highlights structural inequalities that start much earlier in life.





What these results reveal is not just performance but a national challenge. Zambia must not only make exams accessible but also address the reasons behind dropouts and failures: poverty, gender burdens, lack of support systems, and inconsistent learning opportunities.





The numbers are now public. The real question is whether policymakers, schools, and communities will treat them as more than statistics. Because behind every candidate counted in the pass rate or absentee list is a story of struggle, resilience, and unfinished potential.



 Gathering by Goran Handya, drafting by Joshua Illya, analysis by Ollus R Ndomu



© The People’s Brief | September 15th, 2025

