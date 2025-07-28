2025 MUTOMBOKO CEREMONY-A SUCCESS



By Joackim Mutasama- 28th July 2025



The 2025 Mutomboko Traditional Ceremony, held in Mwansabombwe District, Luapula Province, was a grand success, bringing together thousands of people to celebrate Lunda heritage and Zambia’s rich cultural diversity.





The ceremony was graced by Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Mike Mposha MP, who represennted Republican President Hakainde Hichilema, alongside Luapula Provincial Minister Eng. Nason Musonda MP. among other cabinet ministers.





Mr. Mposha praised the Mutomboko Ceremony as an important platform for fostering unity and preserving Zambia’s cultural identity, reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting traditional ceremonies.





Eng. Nason Musonda urged citizens to embrace self-reliance and collective responsibility to unlock the province’s opportunities while upholding Zambia’s unity and shared heritage.





In a statement, Representing Mwata Kazembe, Mr. Makuwa highlighted the critical need for peace and tolerance in the nation, urging Zambians to shun hate speech and divisive rhetoric. The ceremony showcased the rich culture and heritage of the Kunda people, celebrating the history of the Lunda people and reaffirming the shared values that bind the Zambian people together.





The event emphasized the importance of unity, respect, and cultural preservation in building a stronger nation. Leaders urged citizens to prioritize mutual respect, harmony, and collective responsibility, shunning hate speech and divisive rhetoric.



CIC PRESS TEAM