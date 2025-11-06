2025 RANKINGS: ZAMBIA RANKS 1ST IN AFRICA FOR THE LARGEST CHRISTIAN POPULATION





By: Pulse Ghana



Africa hosts some of the fastest-growing Christian communities globally. Several African nations report overwhelmingly Christian populations, with Zambia, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo recording over 90% of their citizens identifying as Christian. In countries such as Namibia, Lesotho, and Cape Verde, Christianity continues to define cultural life and social values.





These patterns reflect the enduring influence of missionary activity, historical conversion, and the rise of vibrant, locally led churches. While national survey data can differ based on methodology and self-reporting, the overall trend remains consistent: Africa has become a global centre of Christian growth.





Today, the continent’s churches are among the most dynamic in the world, blending traditional African values with faith-based community leadership, education, and social engagement.

