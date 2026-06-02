2026 CAMPAIGNS ‘BORING’ DUE TO FEAR AND SILENCE – NJOBVU



Democratic Union presidential candidate Ackim Antony Njobvu has described the 2026 election campaigns as “boring”, saying the silence on the ground is worrying and may indicate that citizens are not free to express themselves.





And Njobvu has projected serious voter apathy in the upcoming elections due to the political situation in the country.



Speaking in an interview on the political mood, Njobvu noted that continued pressure on opposition political players has contributed to the muted campaigns.





He said while the UPND boasts of better performance, “there is no money as expected during campaigns”.



Njobvu also referenced the recent withdrawal of several independent parliamentary candidates in different constituencies, which he said has affected voter enthusiasm.





He further pointed to voter apathy among young people, who he said feel betrayed by UPND’s failure to deliver on campaign promises made ahead of the 2021 elections.



Njobvu has however urged Zambians to participate in the electoral process despite the hostilities and rally behind the Democratic Union for a “fresh and better Zambia”.





The DU leader further called on the international community, players in the electoral process, and other stakeholders to take an interest in the prevailing political atmosphere in the country.





Njobvu also challenged the UPND leadership, saying if the party believes it is still popular, it should ensure there is a level playing field for all political players.





Meanwhile, a cross section of the public on social media has echoed Njobvu’s sentiments, with many describing the 2026 elections as “one of waste”.





Others have questioned whether resources have been channeled to pay off independent candidates so that they can withdraw from the race.



Zambians will go to the polls on August 13, 2026 to elect their leaders for the next five years.



Francis Chipalo