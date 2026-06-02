Harry Kalaba Confident of Electoral Victory



Orange Alliance leader and Citizen First President, Harry Kalaba says their Alliance have fielded a large number of candidates across the country under offices of Mayoral, Council Chairperson, Members of Parliament and Councillors.





“We have done far better than we did in 2021. We will be releasing a consolidated list of our candidates that succesfully filed in. But we are faring far better than we did in 2021”, Kalaba said.





“We have candidates led by former Minister, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili and other key officals such as Maxwell Chongu (Kafue West), Mwenya Matafwali (Munali) Andrew Pandamwike (Lukashya), Kasama North (Nkumbula), and Mbala (Dr. Alfonso Mulenga)”





“We have been received very well across the country and our prayer is that voters will scrutinise our credible proposed solutions to the various crises facing our country and give us a vote based on merit”





” Our hardwork and sacrifices are paying off. Since 2021, we have built the Party ground-up, and our resilience to stand against all challenges during this period has held us together and Zambians can therefore not doubt our resolve to help provide leadership that will build the country”.