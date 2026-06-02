The Election is Boring Courtesy of the Oppressive Laws Passed and the Prevailing Tyrany- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

The Election is Boring Courtesy of the Oppressive Laws Passed and the Prevailing Tyrany



State House Special Assistant (Finance and Investment) Jito Kayumba says the election period is boring as there is a lot of Peace in the streets!





Does Jito live in Zambia?



Is he NOT aware of the violence that was unleashed by UPND thugs across the country that saw the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) suspend or reschedule nominations in various places especially in Lusaka, Mazabuka, Zambezi and other places?





Is Jito not aware of the mayhem and violence caused by UPND thugs that saw victims such as candidates and their supporters suffer injuries in cases such as; Gary Nkombo ( Mazabuka), Victor Cheelo (Monze East) Moses Baker Chakwana (Choma), liff Mwiinga (Bweengwa)?





Is Jito NOT aware of the candidates being bribed to withdraw their nominations ranging from constituencies; Keembe West to Liuwa constituencies, from Kalomo to Malole, from Lusaka to Mazabuka?



Is he Jito also aware of a court action attempting to nullify 100 independent parliamentary candidates?





Is he aware of the machinations and unconstitutional directives emanating from Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) seeking to ban popular Opposition campaign songs, the conduct of Parallel Voter Tabulation (PVT) and the consuct of Opinion Polls?



Has Jito ever watched ZNBC, a supposed public broadcaster that is expected to cover all issues and all candidates but has become a lapdog for the UPND?





Is Jito aware that President Hichilema has failed to guarantee a democratic, transparent, credible, free and fair election.



From passing 74 bills into law in two weeks, to appointing 40 judges for superior courts, to his failure to transform the Electoral Commission of Zambia into an independent entity that should guarantee that it will honour the wishes of of the people as expressed in the ballot, President Hichilema’s desperation to secure a second term is clear for all to see.





Is Jito aware that this election is totally different because of the fostered silence as a result of the oppressive and repressive laws such as; Bill 7, Cyber and Cyber Security Laws, Public Gathering Act and Electoral Process Act of 2026 that were recntly passed?





Jito, here is the news to you. The “boring atmosphere and peacsful nature of this elections” has been fostered and foisted on citizens by President Hakainde Hichilema and his extensive tyranical actions.



Below is what Jito Kayumba posted;



“This election is boring. There’s too much peace in our streets…”





I remember 5 years ago. Many were beaten, shot at, teargassed and youths resorted to protesting in the bush, away from a State that sought to “break their bones.”



The colour you wore would have been an invitation for a beating but today, your voice, your political inclination and colour you wear is met with acceptance.





I asked a youth at Kulima Tower, “Kuli bwanji pa ground?” His response was, “Too much peace ba Jito. It’s even boring but we like it like this.”



May we never go back to those dark days 



Jito