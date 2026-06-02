If I had known during our struggle  what I know now, I would have chosen a different path- Garry Nkombo Cries

IF I KNEW THEN WHAT I KNOW NOW



Yesterday, I was arrested and charged for “assaulting my attackers” — an incident stemming from the events of 20th May 2026 at a time I was allocated by ECZ to file my nomination.





It was not time allocated for Shaloba or his candidate to file . The Bilden attack on me in full view of Zambia Police is not an isolated incident.

It is part of a growing and deeply concerning decay of democracy and failing institutions in Zambia . I was attacked in full view of police officers who stood by and did nothing. Those responsible want our people’s campaign silenced. Bildens behaviour represents what the Zambia people rejected in the 2021 polls





They have not succeeded. Because their manifesto is violence.



If I had known during our struggle what I know now, I would have chosen a different path. But I am here for you the people of Mazabuka , and I will not be moved.





To the people of Mazabuka: your needs and your voice matter now more than ever.





This season has yet again tested law enforcement in Zambia in ways we did not anticipate when the people removed PF from power. The justice system will face that same test. We will continue to document everything and be guided by legal counsel every step of the way. But we won’t forget the lessons learnt.





Thank you for standing with us.



Thank you for standing for your democratic rights.



#PeoplesVote #DefendDemocracy

#Vote4Peace #Vote4Progress #VoteGaryNkombo

Aspiring Independent MP Candidate for Mazabuka Central