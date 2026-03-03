2026 GENERAL ELECTION IS BETWEEN HH and BM8



When I tell people that the 2026 General election Presidential vote is between president HH and president Brian Mundubile, you think am hallucinating.





Despite BM8 supporters being discriminated and blocked the few who have access to Mr Mwamba’s page have cruised Mundubile to second position.





He created the first poll, after seeing Mundubile overtaking Makebi, he created another one in the name of adding M’membe but still BM8 is leading on both.





Next Mwamba should create a poll between HH and BM8.



Makebi and Kalaba should rally behind Mundubile if they love this nation.