2026 is not far. PF must choose: REVIVE or DIE – Simon Mulenga Mwila

By Simon Mulenga Mwila

It is becoming clearer by the day that Robert Chabinga’s mission is not to rebuild the PF but to bury it for good.





Yesterday we heard that Chabinga now wants to lock the PF Secretariat and has even asked the police to move in, the same police who provided him and Miles Sampa security during the illegal “convention” of 24th October 2023.





What kind of leadership calls the police to intimidate its own members? What kind of “President” finds comfort in destroying his party’s home instead of defending it?





This is not leadership, it’s betrayal.

Chabinga’s actions are not mistakes; they are part of a calculated effort to neutralize PF as a viable opposition force ahead of the 2026 elections. He is doing exactly what the ruling party could only dream of; “Turning PF members against each other and crippling the very institution that once gave Zambians a political choice.”





If the true PF leaders still have the courage and clarity, this is the moment to act decisively. It is time to seek an alternative political vehicle that will carry forward the ideals, membership, and momentum of the PF before it’s too late.





Because right now, Chabinga is not saving PF, he is serving UPND’s political interests.

And every minute wasted under his command is a minute stolen from the opposition’s future.



2026 is not far. PF must choose: REVIVE or DIE. 