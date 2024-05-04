2026 is ours again – Mweetwa

THE landslide victory the UPND has scored by sweeping all the local government by-elections is a phenomenal sign that Zambians have endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema for the 2026 general elections, Cornelius Mweetwa has said.

“We shall win in 2026 because the 57 by-elections the UPND has won out of 60 is a litmus test that the party is still strong on the grassroot. It is a full endorsement for President Hichilema for the 2026 general elections,” Mr Mweetwa said yesterday in an interview.

Mr Mweetwa said Zambians had shown that they had endorsed President Hichilema and UPND that the ruling party was on its way to victory with President Hichilema assured of his second term in the presidency