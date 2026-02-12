2026 World Cup Ticket prices soar as high as $143,750

Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup have surged on FIFA’s official resale platform, with seats for several matches listed at multiples of their original face value, even though most tickets were only recently distributed following the close of the main sales phase in January.

Weeks after FIFA President Gianni Infantino warned that tickets appearing on resale sites would likely carry hefty markups, those concerns have materialized, including on world football’s own authorized exchange.

As of Wednesday, February 11, a Category Three seat located in the upper tier for the opening match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium on June 11 was listed at $5,324. The original price for that ticket was $895.

Prices for the July 19 final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, were even higher. A Category Three seat was advertised for $143,750, more than 41 times its face value of $3,450. The lowest-priced ticket available for the final on the resale site stood at $9,775.

There have been rare instances of price drops. A ticket for Austria’s group-stage match against Jordan at Levi’s Stadium in California, the venue that hosted last Sunday’s Super Bowl, was listed at $552, below its original price of $620.

For many supporters, the soaring resale prices confirm long-standing concerns about speculative buying.

“These exorbitant prices unfortunately don’t surprise me. It reflects what we know and what we fight against: many people buy to resell,” said Guillaume Aupretre, spokesperson for the French national team supporters group Irresistibles Français, which counts nearly 2,500 members.

“In the end, who pays the price? The passionate fans who end up with outrageous offers. We would prefer that this benefit real fans who come to support their team, but unfortunately, that’s not the case.”

Despite the eye-watering figures, demand remains strong. FIFA has reported receiving around 500 million ticket requests, underscoring global interest in the expanded tournament.

Although the resale platform operates under FIFA’s official umbrella, the governing body states in its terms and conditions that it merely facilitates fan-to-fan transactions, charging a 15% commission and that sellers determine their own prices.

“Generally speaking, the pricing model adopted for FIFA World Cup 26 reflects the existing market practice for major entertainment and sporting events within our hosts on a daily basis, soccer included,” FIFA said in a statement.

“This is also a reflection of the treatment of the secondary market for tickets, which has a distinct legal treatment than in many other parts of the world. We are focused on ensuring fair access to our game for existing but also prospective fans.”

Resale markets are largely unregulated in the United States and Canada. In Mexico, reselling tickets above face value is prohibited, but only if the ticket was purchased in Mexico using local currency.

Ticketing has emerged as one of the most contentious issues surrounding the 2026 World Cup. Fan advocacy groups, including Football Supporters Europe, have accused FIFA of a “monumental betrayal” over pricing policies.

In response, FIFA introduced a limited allocation of $60 tickets for official supporters’ groups. Critics argue the measure falls short of addressing broader affordability concerns.

FIFA has been notifying applicants since February 5 about the outcome of the second sales phase, which concluded in January. A final “last-minute” sales window will run from April until the end of the tournament on a first-come, first-served basis.

During official sales phases, FIFA says it uses a “variable pricing” model, meaning prices can fluctuate depending on demand and availability for specific matches. However, it maintains that it does not employ automatic dynamic pricing adjustments.