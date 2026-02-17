21-Year-Old Black Marine Killed During Trump’s Operation to Control Venezuela

Lance Cpl. Chukwuemeka E. Oforah, a 21-year-old African American Marine, fell overboard during a U.S. military operation in the Caribbean and was declared dead after a three-day search. His death is the first U.S. military casualty linked to President Trump’s mission to control Venezuela.

According to ABC 7, Oforah was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He went missing Saturday from the USS Iwo Jima, an amphibious assault ship that played a central role in Operation Southern Spear, Trump’s military buildup in the Caribbean targeting Maduro.

The operation has so far included the capture of Maduro and his wife, who were flown to Iwo Jima before being transferred to U.S. custody. Oforah’s death is the first casualty directly associated with the mission.

The search for Oforah lasted three days and involved ships, aircraft, drones, and dozens of personnel. The cause of his fall remains under investigation.

Col. Tom Trimble, commander of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, expressed deep sorrow over the loss. “The loss of Lance Cpl. Oforah is deeply felt across the entire Navy-Marine Corps team. He will be profoundly missed, and his dedicated service will not be forgotten,” he said

Oforah joined the Marines in October 2023 and graduated from boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, in February 2024. His brief service ended in tragedy during a major U.S. military operation.