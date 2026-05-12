 IRAN WAR — DAY 71.



HERE ARE 10 THINGS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW.



1. TRUMP SAYS THE CEASEFIRE IS ON “MASSIVE LIFE SUPPORT.” CALLED IRAN’S PROPOSAL “A PIECE OF GARBAGE.”





Trump’s exact words Monday morning:



“The ceasefire is the weakest right now after reading that piece of garbage they sent us.”



He then called it “stupid” in a CBS News interview — adding the ceasefire is on “massive life support.”





Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson defended the proposal:

“The only thing we demanded are Iran’s legitimate rights.”



Both sides are now publicly insulting each other’s negotiating positions.





2. IRAN’S COUNTER-PROPOSAL DEMANDS SOVEREIGNTY OVER THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ.



This is the detail buried in the fine print that changes everything.



Iran’s counter-proposal submitted through Pakistan includes a demand for formal US recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.





Also included: compensation for war damages, release of frozen assets, lifting all sanctions, ending the naval blockade, and a guarantee of no further US-Israeli attacks.



The nuclear program was not mentioned.



America’s core demand…no nuclear weapons, ever — was not addressed.





3. TRUMP CLAIMED IRAN IS WILLING TO HAND OVER “THE NUCLEAR DUST.” IRAN SAID NO SUCH THING.



Trump told CBS Monday that Iran is willing to give the US its enriched uranium stockpile….the “nuclear dust.”



Iran’s Foreign Ministry immediately denied it.



The Wall Street Journal separately reported Iran rejected US demands on its nuclear program entirely and instead proposed diluting some of its highly enriched uranium and transferring the rest to a third country with a provision that it be returned if Washington exits any eventual deal.



Two completely opposite claims. Same day.





4. THE US SANCTIONED IRAN’S OIL OPERATIONS — INCLUDING SALES TO CHINA. THREE DAYS BEFORE THE BEIJING SUMMIT.



The Trump administration announced a major new round of sanctions today targeting Iran’s oil operations.



Critically — one sanction specifically targeted the sale and shipment of Iranian oil to China.





Trump is flying to Beijing Thursday to ask Xi to pressure Iran.



He sanctioned China’s oil purchases from Iran three days before that meeting.





5. AN IRANIAN ADVISOR TO THE SUPREME LEADER WARNED TRUMP NOT TO ARRIVE IN BEIJING “TRIUMPHANTLY.”



Ali Akbar Velayati — a senior advisor to Mojtaba Khamenei issued a direct public warning today.





“Mr. Trump, never imagine that by taking advantage of Iran’s current calm, you will be able to enter Beijing triumphantly. We defeated you on the battlefield — so never think you will emerge victorious in diplomacy as well.”



Iran’s new Supreme Leader also issued “new and decisive directives” for military operations — without elaborating on what they are.





6. NETANYAHU SAID HE WANTS TO REDUCE US MILITARY AID TO ISRAEL TO ZERO.



In a stunning statement on CBS’s 60 Minutes Sunday — Netanyahu said it is time Israel “weaned itself” from US military support.



“I want to reduce it to zero,” he said — referring to the $3.8 billion annual US military aid package.





This comes as Netanyahu simultaneously says there is “more work to be done” in Iran — meaning he wants to resume strikes while declaring independence from the US military relationship.



Israel is telling America it no longer needs its money. While asking America for permission to bomb Iran again.





7. A QATARI LNG TANKER CROSSED HORMUZ FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE WAR BEGAN.



One ship. One crossing. Approved specifically by Iran as a goodwill gesture to Qatar and Pakistan — both of whom are mediating the peace talks.





The crossing was symbolic. It did not reopen the strait.



Oil still rose 5% on Monday — Brent crude hitting $105.76 because one symbolic crossing does not fix 71 days of disruption.





8. THE IRAN WAR HAS COST AMERICAN HOUSEHOLDS $37 BILLION IN EXTRA FUEL COSTS.



Brown University’s Iran War Energy Cost Tracker confirmed today: the spike in gasoline and diesel prices since February 28 has cost American consumers $37 billion — more than $284 per household.





Trump said Monday he wants to suspend the federal gas tax indefinitely. The federal gas tax is 18.4 cents per gallon.



The war costs $284 per household. The gas tax suspension saves roughly $100 per household per year.



The math does not close that gap.





9. TRUMP AIDES SAY HE IS “MORE SERIOUSLY CONSIDERING” RESUMING MAJOR COMBAT OPERATIONS.



CNN confirmed Monday that Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Iran’s negotiating position — and that several aides say he is now more seriously considering resuming major combat operations than at any point in recent weeks.





“There is a cloud of mistrust,” an Al Jazeera correspondent reported from Tehran.



“Iranians say they were engaged in negotiations twice in the last year when their country faced unprecedented airstrikes. They are looking for security assurances to make sure they are not walking into the same trap again.”





10. DAY 71 — UPDATE AND SUMMARY.



Ceasefire on “massive life support.” Trump called Iran’s proposal garbage. Iran demands sovereignty over Hormuz. Nuclear question unaddressed.



US sanctioned Iran-China oil sales three days before the Beijing summit.





Iran’s Supreme Leader issued new military directives. Senior Iranian advisor warned Trump not to arrive in Beijing triumphant.



Netanyahu wants to end US military aid to Israel — and wants to resume bombing Iran.





One Qatari tanker crossed Hormuz symbolically. Oil still hit $105.



American households have paid $37 billion in extra fuel costs.





Trump is more seriously considering resuming major combat operations.



Trump flies to Beijing Thursday.



Day 71. Ceasefire barely alive. War may be days away from resuming.