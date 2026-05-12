A nation where citizens must seek permission to gather in groups of three is not moving toward democracy —Antonio Mwanza

According to the Public Gathering Bill (2026) if 3 citizens meet together in public, it becomes a “public gathering” that requires police notification 5 days in advance?





Think about how dangerous and absurd this is.



Three students discussing meal allowances at a bus stop?

Public gathering.



Three unemployed youths complaining about lack of unemployment?

Public gathering.





Three marketeers demanding better trading conditions?

Public gathering.



Three opposition members meeting together in public, discussing whether Westham’s goal against Arsenal should have been allowed?

Public gathering.





This is not about maintaining order. This is about controlling citizens through fear and criminalising ordinary human interaction.



The biggest danger is selective enforcement. The law will not affect everyone equally. Cadres aligned to the ruling party will roam freely, while critics, activists, opposition members, students and ordinary frustrated citizens will be targeted, arrested and accused of unlawful assembly or violence under the Public Gathering law.





This provision gives massive discretionary power to the police to harass citizens for simply existing together in public spaces.



A democracy cannot survive when freedom of assembly becomes a privilege granted by the police instead of a constitutional right.





Today it is “3 people.”

Tomorrow it will be your church group.

Your workmates.

Your family meeting.

Your community meeting.

Your funeral discussion.

Your student movement.





A nation where citizens must seek permission to gather in groups of three is not moving toward democracy — it is moving toward authoritarian control disguised as law and order.





Zambians must reject this nonsense completely. Silence today will become chains tomorrow.



Antonio Mourinho Mwanza

DPP President