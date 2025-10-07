216,000+ Victims of Sexual Abuse By Clergy in the Last 70 Year in France Alone? 😭

A Lamentation by Rev Walter Mwambazi





What does one say to this? (This report was issued this month three years ago and shocked the world – but is this strange really?)



Four years ago, as some of you may be aware, I joined my voice to the advocacy and cry for the shining of a spotlight on what has been going on in certain quarters of the church in Zambia.





As you may be aware, there have been many accusations against a number of well known and popular ministers of God that have been making their rounds on social media concerning sexual victimization and impropriety.





I personally have come under serious attack and criticism by fellow clergy and colleagues for taking on what they are calling a “holier than thou” attitude of judgment whilst others are saying that I am envious and jealous of these successful pastors unlike myself who does not run any church but instead operates a market place ministry.





Let me say this… Please read the caption above again and pause to think for a moment.



Let me now ask some questions…



👉🏾 What emotions does such a headline evoke in your heart and soul?





👉🏾 What do you think has happened to these lives that were violated by men they trusted (clergy)?



👉🏾 How can justice be carried out?



👉🏾 Is this just the tip of the iceberg?



I have gotten reprimanded by many of my colleagues and even relatives who have been telling me that such issues are best handled off social media and that I should approach these erring pastors in private and utilize wisdom.





I agree. That is what Matt 18 recommends.



However, I have some questions…



👉🏾 What do you do with habitual offenders?



👉🏾 What if they don’t want to reform their evil ways?



👉🏾 Should there be legislature that goes beyond the church to bring offenders to book?



As it is right now here in Zambia, I learnt to my absolute shock and horror that a number of clergy I know and respect immensely are bang smack active in this vice.





It has put me in a very awkward situation. By standing to speak strongly against it, I am slowly MAKING ENEMIES FOR MYSELF.



But honestly whom do I honor, men or God?



I can now understand how such issues could have been consistently swept under the carpet by the Catholic Church. Heck, the Pentecostal and Charismatic circles are also proving to be rife with such behavior. The recent events at Gilgal Assembly are heartbreaking to say the least, but I can assure you what you’ve heard is just the tip of the iceberg (won’t say more).





It may not be young boys, but it’s sexual sin none the less.



I can tell you this, we are in trouble. And the church in its current state leaves much to be desired when it comes to issues of what Jesus condemned as being underplayed.



These are justice, mercy and faith.



All three are under siege.





My prayer is that even as these terrible things come to light, true justice can be done for the victims. We have protected the erring shepherds for too long. And they are now operating with impunity.



May the Lord Purge 🔥 His church and preserve His remnant!





PS: Since coming across this fact four years ago, I have become even more shocked by the revelations I am receiving. It has pained me to a point of absolute dread and numbness.



Anyone watched “Sound of Freedom”? That’s the movie about a US agent Tim Ballard who took on a very dangerous mission to rescue children caught up in international child trafficking.





It was opposed by the mainstream media and Hollywood to such an extent that one could not help but wonder if it’s just plain business rivalry or something more sinister.



I know for a FACT that child trafficking is mainly for their use in underage sex (pedophilia) but even worse, Satanic Ritual Abuse – which is an ongoing, very terrible vice that is the reason for this scourge.





My conclusion is that child sexual abuse is perpetrated by individuals that are demonized and are actual reprobates and ritualists.



Jesus gives a very stern warning in scripture against such persons.





“If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.





“Woe to the world because of the things that cause people to stumble! Such things must come, but woe to the person through whom they come!”

Matthew 18:6‭-‬7 NIV