21st Century International Relations: Africa, a Global Superpower in a Multipolar World



By Dr. Malusi Mncube, PhD

Research Associate (Politics & International Relations), University of Johannesburg

Founder & Principal Consultant – Dr. Malusi Mncube Global Management and Diplomacy Advisory









To:

Chairpersons, Secretariats, and Policy Officials

African Union (AU)

BRICS Secretariat

CODESRIA

Relevant Trade Unions and Regional Policy Bodies





Subject: Sovereignty at Risk: The Venezuelan Kidnap and the Emerging Multipolar Contestation



Dear Colleagues and Esteemed Leaders,



I am writing to draw your urgent attention to the recent kidnapping against President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela, an act that represents a direct nullification of internationally recognized sovereignty. This incident is not isolated; it is emblematic of an emerging pattern of bellicose great power contestation where established norms of international law and sovereign equality are increasingly subordinated to unilateral enforcement strategies.





Venezuela serves as a strategic node where the mechanisms of coercion economic sanctions, asset seizure, regime recognition doctrines, and the threat of military intervention, intersect with the broader architecture of global resource and development governance. The implications for Africa and the Global South are immediate: states pursuing resource nationalism, South-South cooperation, and infrastructure-led development are increasingly vulnerable to external coercion.





China’s unprecedented 72-hour ultimatum to the United States, demanding the release of President Maduro and respect for Venezuelan sovereignty, signals the collapse of tacit imperial restraint. The confrontation demonstrates that sovereignty can no longer be assumed secure under a unipolar system; multipolar resistance is asserting itself, yet the absence of robust crisis management and agreed-upon norms increases the risk of escalation. The Venezuelan case is therefore a bellwether for similar future conflicts in other parts of the Global South, including Africa









Key Takeaways for Policy Consideration:



Sovereignty Nullification as Systemic Risk: Venezuela exemplifies how unilateral action by dominant powers undermines the principle of sovereign equality. African states must recognize that economic, political, and infrastructural vulnerabilities can be weaponized in the absence of coordinated resistance.

Multipolar Coordination and Strategic Autonomy: The rise of China,Russia BRICS, and allied Global South actors provides an opportunity to assert collective defence of sovereignty. Institutional mechanisms, through the African Union, AfCFTA, and regional financial arrangements should be strengthened to mitigate exposure to external coercion.



Infrastructure and Development as Frontlines: Ports, railways, energy grids, and digital networks are no longer neutral assets; they are strategic infrastructures embedded within global power competition. Protecting these assets requires both legal insulation and regional solidarity.



Preventive Policy and Early Warning: Coordinated diplomatic, financial, and strategic monitoring of high-risk scenarios, including potential great power escalations, is essential to safeguard the interests of the Global South.



I submit this letter and the accompanying study not only as an academic assessment but as a strategic call to action. The Venezuelan kidnapping is a warning: if sovereignty is not actively defended through institutional coordination and multipolar solidarity, states in the Global South may face similar pressures and coercion, with destabilizing consequences for development, security, and peace.





I respectfully urge the African Union, BRICS, CODESRIA, and allied organizations to take cognizance of this pattern, to convene relevant policy discussions, and to explore mechanisms for collective protection of sovereignty, economic resilience, and infrastructural security across the Global South.



Sincerely,



Dr Malusi Mncube



University of Johannesburg



South Africa