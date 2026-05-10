NO OPPOSITION PF MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT CROSSED THE FLOOR, SPEAKER RULES



Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has ruled that some Opposition Patriotic Front-PF members of parliament who allegedly defected to the United Party for National Development-UPND have not crossed the floor.





Ms .Mutti has ruled that the Parliamentarians in question have exonerated themselves and that they merely expressed intentions to join the UPND.



She said the Parliamentarians on May 08, 2026 responded to the Clerk of National Assembly that they are still PF members after being asked to exculpate themselves on May 06, 2026.





The ruling came after a point of order raised by Lukashya member of parliament George Chisanga, who wanted to know whether or not some PF members who allegedly announced to have joined the UPND have crossed the floor.





The parliamentarians in question are Sunday Chanda Of Kanchibiya Constituency, Marjory Nakaponda of Isoka Constituency, Michael Katambo of Masaiti Constituency and Sydney Mushanga of Bwacha Constituency.





Meanwhile, Ms Mutti has ruled that there is no evidence that three members of Parliament namely Mporokoso member of Parliament Brian Mundubile, Shiwangandu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo and Luangeni Member of Parliament Moses Moyo have crossed the floor .





She says the three parliamentarians have not responded to the allegations leveled against them that they have joined the Forum for Democracy and Development -FDD and UPND.



By Znbc.