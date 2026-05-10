Kabimba Questions Legality Of Bills Passed By Defected MPs



Economic Front leader Wynter Kabimba has placed Parliament’s legitimacy under fresh pressure by claiming that

bills passed with the participation of MPs who defected from the Patriotic Front to the ruling UPND are illegal. His argument goes beyond ordinary political complaint because it challenges the validity of legislation approved by a House whose numbers have shifted through defections.





Kabimba’s claim lands at a time when Parliament is already processing a heavy legislative programme before dissolution. His concern is that MPs who publicly left the party on whose ticket they entered Parliament should not continue helping pass laws under new political loyalties. He argues that such participation weakens the integrity of legislative decisions and gives the ruling party an unfair advantage inside the House.





The issue matters because parliamentary votes do not happen in isolation. Laws passed now may shape elections, governance and public administration. If questions around defected MPs gain legal traction, attention could shift from the content of bills to the legitimacy of the numbers used to pass them. That would create another layer of uncertainty around legislation approved in the final days before dissolution.





Government has not stopped its legislative programme on the basis of Kabimba’s claim. Parliament continues to sit and process business. The direct consequence is political rather than judicial for now:

opposition figures are building an argument that the current House is structurally weakened by defections. Any serious legal challenge would have to test whether the participation of those MPs affects the validity of bills already passed.