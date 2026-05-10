U.S. intelligence assessment says Iran could withstand the American naval blockade for roughly four more months, despite mounting economic pressure and collapsing energy revenues.





According to reports citing CIA assessments, Tehran is not yet facing immediate economic collapse from the ongoing blockade, highlighting the limits of U.S. pressure even after months of conflict in the Middle East.





However, senior U.S. officials pushed back against the claims, arguing the blockade is already inflicting serious damage on Iran’s economy by cutting trade routes, reducing oil income, and accelerating long-term economic deterioration.





The developments come as Washington awaits Tehran’s response to a proposed framework aimed at formally ending the war before broader negotiations begin over sensitive issues, including Iran’s nuclear program.





Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury announced new sanctions targeting individuals and companies allegedly linked to Iran’s drone production networks, including entities based in China and Hong Kong accused of helping supply components for Shahed UAV systems.