NEVERS MUMBA MOURNS “NKOSI”

NEVERS MOURNS “NKOSI”

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It is with deep sorrow that I received news of the passing of His Royal Highness Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people.





Chief Mpezeni was more than a traditional leader. He was a custodian of culture, a voice of wisdom, and a unifying figure for his people and for Zambia. His leadership reflected dignity, courage, and a commitment to peace and nationhood.





On behalf of the New Nation Party and in my personal capacity as a political leader, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Royal Establishment, the Ngoni people, and the bereaved family. May you find strength and comfort during this time of grief.





Zambia has lost an icon. May his legacy of service, unity, and respect for tradition continue to guide us.



May his soul rest in eternal peace.



Dr. Nevers S. Mumba