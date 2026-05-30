MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCES BY HON. BRIAN MUNDUBILE, TONSE PAMODZI

ALLIANCE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ON THE PASSING OF INKHOSI YAMANKHOSI PARAMOUNT CHIEF MPEZENI IV





It is with profound sorrow and a deep sense of national loss that I, on behalf of the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance and on my own behalf, extend our heartfelt condolences to the Ngoni Kingdom, the Royal Establishment, the bereaved family, and the people of Eastern Province on the passing of King Jengembaso Mphezeni IV kaKhuzwayo





The passing of His Royal Highness marks the end of an extraordinary era in Zambia’s traditional, cultural and national life.





Since 1982 it has been 44 remarkable years on the throne, making him the longest serving traditional monarch in Zambia. Inkhosi Yamankhosi Mpezeni IV stood as a towering symbol of continuity, wisdom, resilience and cultural pride. His reign transcended generations, political epochs and social transformations, leaving an indelible imprint not only on the Ngoni Kingdom but on the entire Republic of Zambia.





His Royal Highness rendered loyal and distinguished service to the nation, having witnessed, engaged and cooperated with all seven Presidents of Zambia. Few leaders in our national history have cast such a long and enduring shadow across the landscapes of governance, politics, culture and traditional heritage.





He was more than a traditional ruler. He was a patriot of uncommon courage, a custodian of identity, a voice of wisdom, and a leader deeply devoted to the welfare, dignity and unity of his

people.





Inkhosi Yamankhosi Mpezeni IV will be remembered dearly for his fearless patriotism, his sharp sense of humor, his candor, his sense of style and his unwavering dedication to the Ngoni Kingdom and its people. He carried the weight of tradition with grace and authority while remaining an influential moral and cultural compass in national affairs.





As the nation mourns, we join millions of Zambians in honoring a leader whose legacy will endure through the generations he inspired, the institution he strengthened, and the values he

upheld.





May the people of the Ngoni Kingdom find comfort, strength and unity during this difficult moment. May the soul of Inkhosi Yamankhosi Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV rest in eternal

peace.



Hon. Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile

Presidential Candidate

Tonse Pamodzi Alliance